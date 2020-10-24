Monroe County reports possible COVID-19 exposure at a Pittsford restaurant

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has put out information about possible COVID-19 exposure at a restaurant in Pittsford.

Officials are urging anyone who was at the BluHorn Tequilaria, 9 Main St. in Pittsford, on Friday, October 16 between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. to contact the health department by calling (585) 753-5555 or emailing COVID19@monroecounty.gov.

Health officials say a restaurant customer who reports being closer than six feet to others for an extended time while not wearing a mask has tested positive for COVID-19.

Individuals who were at the establishment during that time should immediately self-quarantine and get tested for COVID-19. They should also be alert for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.

For more information on how to quarantine or get tested for COVID-19, please contact the Monroe County COVID-19 Hotline at (585)753-5555 or email COVID19@monroecounty.gov