Monroe County reports a new daily high for COVID-19 cases

Monroe County’s latest numbers on COVID-19 show another daily high in terms of new cases.

The Department of Public Health reported 787 new cases on Thursday and no new deaths. The total is 592 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 532 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 9%.

The state reported on Thursday that the COVID-19 positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region is 9.22%, second highest level in New York, behind the Mohawk Valley.

940 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 143 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 29%.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza issued this statement on Thursday:

“As we close out 2020, we have reason to hope. We have several vaccines that can help us end the pandemic in the coming months. However, we are not there yet.

On the last day of 2020, we are reporting yet another record-breaking number of new cases. While it is premature to call this the start of a post-holiday surge, it may very well be one. Small gatherings continue to be the main reason for community spread. People are visiting their parents and grandparents. They are having a few friends over for the Bills game.

If you haven’t made plans for tonight, please consider staying home. If you have a small gathering with people outside of your household, keep it outside. Wear a mask and maintain social distance at all times. Be safe so we all can have a healthy and happy New Year.”

Here is the age breakdown for the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: