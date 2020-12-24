Monroe County reports another 643 cases of COVID-19

The latest COVID-19 data from Monroe County, released on Thursday, shows another 643 cases of the virus but no new deaths.

The total number of deaths is 507 so far this year.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 621 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.5%.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the Finger Lakes region is 8.35%, down slightly from Wednesday. The region’s positivity rate is 2nd highest in the state; the Mohawk Valley has the highest rate at 8.71%.

834 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 136 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 31%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: