Monroe County reports another 298 COVID-19 cases

The latest numbers on new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County remain at a high level. The Department of Public Health reported 298 new confirmed cases as of Friday. That was close to the daily record of 300 which was set on Thursday.

And the 7-day rolling average for the positivity rate for the county of 4.55% was higher than the 4.34% rate reported on Thursday. The 7-day rolling average of new cases in the county is now at 244 new cases per day.

There were no new deaths reported on Friday. The total is 309 to date. 157 people are hospitalized in the Finger Lakes region, with 26 of them in the ICU.

Six northeast U.S. governors are having an ``emergency summit'' on COVID-19 this weekend as the virus continues to spread throughout the region, New York Gov Andrew Cuomo said Friday.

Cuomo said the group will discuss potential coordination of restrictions on restaurants and bars, as well as interstate travel and quarantine rules. Several states have passed new restrictions this week, including New York's 10 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants and a ban on gatherings over 10 people in private residences.

``We believe we're going to have to be taking additional steps,'' Cuomo said, though he said he doesn't expect any major changes to existing rules over the weekend.

Cuomo said he expects infection rates will keep increasing in New York and nationwide as the holiday season begins.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.