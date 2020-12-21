Monroe County reports another 27 deaths due to COVID-19

The latest numbers on COVID-19 from Monroe County on Monday show 459 new cases, and 27 additional deaths. The deaths reported can often reflect more than one day, since it sometimes takes time for them to be reported.

The latest reported deaths occurred between December 11 and December 17.

The number of deaths so far this year is 456.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.65%.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 647 new cases per day.

There are 735 people in the Finger Lakes Region hospitalized, 127 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 31%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 31%.

In his Monday briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo again made mention of the fact that the Finger Lakes region still has high percentages of both COVID-19 positivity and hospital utilization.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: