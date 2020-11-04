Monroe County reports another 130 new cases of COVID-19

Monroe County saw another sharp increase in daily, new COVID-19 cases reported on Wednesday. The county’s health department says that there are 130 new confirmed cases. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 105 new cases per day. There were no new deaths. The total is 307 to date.

Governor Andrew Cuomo released numbers on Wednesday which show that the Finger Lakes region had a COVID-19 infection rate of 2.9%. The 7-day rolling average is 2.2% and the 14-day average is 2.0%.

The Finger Lakes region includes Monroe and eight other counties. Monroe County health officials say that 100 people in the region are hospitalized, 29 of them are in the ICU.

Cuomo said that, “The surge in cases around the country and the globe is a stark reminder that this pandemic is far from over, and while we are doing a good job keeping our positivity rate comparatively low, the numbers in Western New York are a caution flag. We're staying on top of this situation by continuing our aggressive micro-cluster strategy, expanding testing capacity and enforcing compliance of the public health law. But New Yorkers must continue to practice the basic daily behaviors that make such a difference in our ability to slow the spread. Be vigilant, wear a mask, stay socially distanced and wash your hands. “

The Western NY area, which includes the Buffalo area, saw an infection rate of 3.4%.