Monroe County reports an additional 508 COVID-19 cases

The latest numbers released Friday by the Monroe County Department of Public Health show 508 new cases of COVID-19. There was no data released on any additional deaths.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.2%.

The COVID-19 positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region is 8.22%, down slightly from the previous day. The Mohawk Valley still have the highest positivity rate in the state at 8.74%. The Finger Lakes region has the 2nd highest rate.

874 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 136 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 31%.