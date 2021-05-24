Monroe County reports 81 new COVID-19 cases; 24 new deaths

Monroe County is reporting 81 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. In the data released on Monday, the county said that the last time the number of new confirmed cases fell below 100 was March 22, 2021.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 128 per day.

Also on Monday, the county did report another 24 deaths due to COVID-19. Those deaths occurred from 4/29 to 5/19 of this year. The total number of deaths is 1,291 to date.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.7%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region overall, is 2.34%, and that remains the highest of any region in the state.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state’s 7-day average positivity rate is at .90%, the lowest it has been since September 21.

In terms of the COVID-19 vaccination rates, statewide, the percentage of New Yorkers who have had at least one vaccine dose is 52%. The percentage who have had the completed series is 44.1%.

In the Finger Lakes, 52.5% of the population has had one vaccine dose, and 45.9% have had the completed series.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: