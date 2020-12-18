Monroe County reports 736 new cases of COVID-19

Monroe County is reporting another daily high for new cases of COVID-19.

The figures released on Friday show another 736 cases of the virus, and no new deaths. The number of deaths is 429 to date.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.9%.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 647 new cases per day.

746 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 132 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 29%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%.

During a news conference on Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo made note of the increasing numbers of COVID cases and higher hospitalization rates.

He says the problem lies in the percentage of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes, at .06%, and the positivity rate, at 8.3%, both the highest in the state.

``Finger Lakes has a problem. A significant problem. New York City 4.4 (percent) So Finger Lakes (has) double the positivity of New York City,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo added he thinks an economic shutdown is totally avoidable, because New Yorkers can slow the spread, and its hospitals can manage the increase.

But he said it all depends on the actions taken by New Yorkers over the coming weeks.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: