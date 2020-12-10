Monroe County reports 678 new COVID-19 cases, and 9 additional deaths

More grim numbers on COVID-19 in Monroe County. The Department of Public Health on Thursday reported 678 more cases, another daily high for that statistic.

And there were 9 additional deaths, the highest daily number of deaths so far. That’s on top of 7 additional deaths each day reported on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The number of deaths to date in the county this year due to the coronavirus is 373.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate in Monroe County was at 8.62%. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 581 new cases per day.

For the 9-county Finger Lakes region, 604 people are hospitalized, with 114 of them in the ICU.

This is the age breakdown for the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: