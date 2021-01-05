Monroe County reports 646 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths

The numbers on COVID-19 released on Tuesday by the Monroe County Department of Public Health show another 646 cases of the virus and 29 new deaths.

The deaths were reported between 12/20/2020 and 12/30/2020. The total is 621 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 606 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 9.8%.

929 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 150 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 30%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 26%.

Here is the age breakddown of the Monroe County COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday: