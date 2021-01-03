Monroe County reports 639 additional cases of COVID-19

Monroe County reported another 639 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. There were no new deaths. The total number of deaths is 592 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 618 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 10.1%.

In state data on the coronavirus released on Sunday, the Finger Lakes had an infection rate of 10.35%, which has the Finger Lakes with the 2nd highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state. The Mohawk Valley is slightly higher.

879 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 134 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 31%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 27%.

Here is the breakdown by age of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: