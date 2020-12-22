Monroe County reports 631 new COVID cases and 32 more deaths

The latest data on COVID-19 in Monroe County shows another 631 cases. The numbers released on Tuesday show 32 more deaths. These deaths occurred between 12/11/2020 and 12/21/2020.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 647 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.7%.

775 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 125 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 32%.

The Finger Lakes region has a COVID-19 positivity rate of 8.39%. That was second highest behind the Mohawk Valley, which has a positivity rate of 8.54%.

Also on Tuesday, the Monroe County Department of Public Health is alerting the public to a system malfunction with the New York State database used by the county’s contact tracing team. Local officials say the malfunction has resulted in thousands of duplicate isolation orders being emailed to residents who have already been served and/or completed isolation after being diagnosed with COVID-19. It is unknown precisely how many people are affected by the technical issue. And officials say the duplicate orders can be disregarded.

Here is the breakdown by age of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: