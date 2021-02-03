Monroe County reports 63 new deaths - total number to date now stands at 1,000

Monroe County is reporting 209 new cases of COVID-19. On Wednesday, the county also reported 63 new deaths, that occurred between January 11 and January 31 of this year.

The total number of deaths to date is now at 1,000.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 226 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 3.2%.

The Finger Lakes COVID-19 infection rate has been falling in recent weeks. It is now at 3.57%. Only two areas in the state are lower, the Southern Tier and Central New York.

517 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 115 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 36%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 27%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: