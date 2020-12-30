Monroe County reports 625 new COVID-19 cases and 33 more deaths

Monroe County is reporting 625 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. And the Department of Public Health also reported an additional 33 deaths, which occurred between 12/16 and 12/29.

The total number of deaths so far this year due to the coronavirus is 592.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 512 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.6%.

959 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 140 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 29%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday noted that the region has the highest hospitalization rate in the state, and one of the highest rates of COVID-19 positivity.

Cuomo was asked at a news conference about any possible loosening of restrictions related to COVID-19 in the Finger Lakes, but the governor indicated that won’t be happening anytime soon.

“You’re seeing the rate in the Finger Lakes continue to go up despite the orange zone restrictions. If you didn’t have those restrictions, you’d have an even higher rate; you have the highest hospitalization rate in the state of New York with the restrictions.”

Cuomo did say that most of the coronavirus spread in the state is due to small gatherings such as those in private homes. But he says the state continues to keep restrictions in place for areas where they do have some control.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: