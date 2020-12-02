Monroe County reports 625 new cases of COVID-19

There was another new record in the number of new, daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in Monroe County in the data released on Wednesday.

The Department of Public Health says there are 625 new cases. It’s the first time cases have topped 600. They have been above 500 since last Saturday.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is now 472 per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 6.47%.

There were no new deaths in the latest report. The total is 328 to date.

In the 9-county Finger Lakes region, 461 people are hospitalized, 83 of them in the ICU. Governor Andrew Cuomo released numbers that include the positivity rates for the virus within the state-designated micro-clusters. In the orange zone in Monroe County, the rate was 6.94% for the 7-day rolling average. That was down slightly from the previous day. The yellow zone positive rate was 6.42%, also down slightly from the previous day.

The 7-day average for the Finger Lakes region was 6.03%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: