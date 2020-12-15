Monroe County reports 620 new COVID-19 cases

Monroe County reported 620 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.7%.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 616 new cases per day.

725 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 141 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 25%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 41%.

The Finger Lakes still has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the state, at 8.17%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: