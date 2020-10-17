Monroe County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases; 10 are at St. John Fisher

Monroe County on Saturday reported another 59 positive cases of COVID-19 from the previous day’s reporting.

Dr. Michael Mendoza, Commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health issued a statement which said:

“Today’s increase in positive cases of COVID-19 includes 10 new positive cases among students at St. John Fisher College. My team and I are working closely with college officials to contain the spread, currently through contact tracing and testing. While we have not been able to identify a single event responsible for the increase in cases on campus, it appears that multiple casual gatherings among unmasked students in dormitory rooms is a major contributing factor.”

St. John Fisher released this statement:

“Within the last week, we have seen an increase in positive COVID-19 cases on campus stemming from small group gatherings (fewer than 10 people) where individuals are not wearing their masks and not maintaining social distance. We have moved to our operational level to level 2 - orange which means that while our cases remain low, indicators show potential for increase in the transmission of the virus. We will continue to educate campus about the importance of wearing masks, social distancing, and practicing good hand hygiene. In addition, we are working closely with the Monroe County Department of Health to contain the spread of the virus and we appreciate their partnership and guidance as we work together to mitigate additional risk.”

On Saturday Monroe County also reported 1 new death. The total number of deaths is 305 so far this year since the coronavirus numbers have been tracked.