Monroe County reports 550 new cases of COVID-19, county officials send forewarning

The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 550 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday -- an increase that sparked a call to action from county officials.

“As much as we would all like to see an end to this pandemic, today’s new caseload is a clear indication that COVID-19 is still very much a part of our lives,” County Executive Adam Bello and Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza said in a joint statement.

Both officials warned that an increase in cases will translate to an increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks if things don't get under control. They both stressed the importance of vaccination during this time.

“You are 10 times more likely to be hospitalized if you have not been fully vaccinated,” they said in the statement.

In Wednesday’s COVID-19 briefing, Mendoza attributed the rise in cases partly to the decrease in effectiveness in early vaccinations, and urged those who are eligible to get a booster shot.

“We don't know who among those who are already vaccinated is still at risk for infection,” Mendoza said. “So getting the booster shot is a wise choice, especially as we head into the holidays.”

Bello and Mendoza said that vaccination and booster shots are critical in keeping people out of the hospitals and reducing the strain on local health care systems and staff.