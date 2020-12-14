Monroe County reports 520 new COVID-19 cases

Monroe County reported 520 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest data. The numbers reported on Monday show no new deaths, with a total of 390 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 617 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.68%.

In the Finger Lakes region, 681 people are hospitalized, 127 of them in the ICU.

During a media briefing on Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Finger Lakes region has the highest hospitalization and COVID-19 positivity rates in the state.

He did not reveal any changes to the micro-cluster zones within Monroe County, but did talk about new or expanded yellow zones in some parts of the state including in Genesee County.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: