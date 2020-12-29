Monroe County reports 52 COVID-19 deaths over a 10-day period

Monroe County is reporting another 530 cases of COVID-19. And the data released on Tuesday also shows 52 more deaths. Those deaths occurred from December 17 through December 27.

The county health department says that 75% of those deaths were in individuals age 80 and older. And more than half of the recent deaths, 27 of them, occurred in local nursing homes.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 505 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.5%.

The COVID-19 positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region is 8.66%. That was third highest among regions in the state, with the Mohawk Valley and the Capital Region have the highest rates.

964 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 146 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 30%.

Here is the breakdown of the latest COVID-19 deaths from Monroe County: