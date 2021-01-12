Monroe County reports 509 new cases of COVID-19

Monroe County on Tuesday reported 509 new cases of COVID-19.

There were no new deaths, the total is 685 to date.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 620 new cases per day. The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 9%.

There are 894 people in the Finger Lakes Region hospitalized with 157 of them in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 31%. The Finger Lakes has the second highest percentage of COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 24%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: