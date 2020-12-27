Monroe County reports 484 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The latest data on COVID-19 for Monroe County released on Sunday shows 484 new cases.

There were no new deaths, and the number of deaths to date is 507.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 514 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 7.9%.

Numbers released by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday show the Finger Lakes region with a positivity rate of 8.12%, the same as the data released on Saturday. The Finger Lakes has the 2nd highest positivity rate in the state. The Mohawk Valley has the highest rate at 8.84%.

921 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 143 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 31%.

Cuomo released a statement on Sunday saying that, "As we near the end of the holiday season, New York remains locked in a footrace between the vaccine's quick distribution and COVID-19's continued spread. It has been a tough year and we still have several tough months ahead, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and we will make it there if we all do our part to slow the spread. New York is working closely with the medical community to not only administer the vaccine, but to continue growing capacity as well. As that work progresses, the rest of us need to step up, stay united and continue doing what we know works—wearing masks, staying socially distanced and washing our hands."

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: