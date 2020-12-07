Monroe County reports 322 new cases of COVID-19; less tests reported by labs

The Monroe County Department of Public Health reported 322 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

That is significantly less than the more than 500 or 600 cases per day reported over the last week or so.

Health officials say the decrease coincides with a significant reduction in tests reported by laboratories over the weekend.

There were no new deaths, and the total is 350 to date.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 7.35%. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 563 new cases per day.

In the 9-county Finger Lakes Region, 545 people are hospitalized with 98 of them in the ICU.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: