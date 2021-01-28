Monroe County reports 318 new COVID-19 cases and 35 more deaths

The latest COVID-19 data from Monroe County shows 318 new cases and 35 more deaths. Those deaths occurred between January 8 and January 24. The total number of deaths is 937 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 304 new cases per day

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.4%. The Finger Lakes region has a COVID-19 infection rate of 4.67%. That number has been dropping in recent weeks, and only two regions in the state have a smaller infection rate, Central New York and the Southern Tier.

634 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 134 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 24%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County cases: