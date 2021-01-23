Monroe County reports 315 new cases of COVID-19, and no new deaths

Monroe County on Saturday reported 315 new cases of COVID-19. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 349 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 5.5%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region has dropped to 5.78%. That is the 6th highest in the state.

703 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 150 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 22%.

The Finger Lakes and Long Island still have the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients who are hospitalized.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: