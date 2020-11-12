Monroe County reports 300 new confirmed cases

T

The numbers on COVID-19 for Monroe County have hit another daily record. On Thursday, the county’s Department of Public Health reported 300 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 227 per day, and the positivity rate is 4.34%.

There were 2 new deaths reported and the total is 309 to date.

Much of the county was recently declared a ‘yellow zone’ by the state, part of its micro-cluster strategy to try to control the virus through additional restrictions and additional testing in specific areas.

Governor Andrew Cuomo reported on Thursday that the COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes region as of Wednesday was 4.8%.

On Friday, new restrictions go into effect statewide in an effort to control the spread of the virus including a requirement that bars, restaurants and gyms close at 10pm. restaurants can continue to provide takeout and delivery after 10 p.m., but only for food.

The number of people gathering at a home is limited to 10 or fewer.