Monroe County reports 299 new cases of COVID-19

The latest data from Monroe County reported on Saturday shows an additional 299 cases of COVID-19. There were no new deaths, the total is 507 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 529 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.0%.

848 people in the Finger Lakes region are hospitalized, 141 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 34%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 31%.

The positivity rate for the Finger Lakes region is now at 8.12% according to data released by the state on Saturday. That is still the 2nd highest among any region the state (the Mohawk Valley has the highest rate at 8.69%), but the Finger Lakes rate has dropped a bit over the last few days.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County cases of COVID-19: