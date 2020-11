The latest daily numbers on COVID-19 for Monroe County are still high, but not as high as they were on Thursday when there were 373 new positive cases.

Friday, the county’s Department of Public Health reported 294 new cases.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 259 cases per day. The county did not yet have the new seven-day rolling positivity rate.

There were no new deaths reported on Friday, keeping that total at 313.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest positive cases: