Monroe County reports 29 new cases and 2 more deaths from COVID-19

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is reporting 29 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update.

The group that had the most confirmed new cases with 7 was females in their 20s.

There were 2 new deaths, bringing that total to 283.

There was a total of 2 deaths in the previous 6 COVID-19 updates provided by the county.

Hospitalization numbers were not included in this latest update.

The county says it is going to change how it reports new cases, taking out those that were later identified as duplicates or out-of-county cases incorrectly attributed to Monroe County.