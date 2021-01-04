Monroe County reports 289 new cases of COVID-19

Monroe County on Monday is reporting 289 new cases of COVID-19. That number is a lot lower than the recent average, but the Monroe County Department of Public Health says that significantly fewer tests were reported over the weekend, which could account for the significantly lower number of positive cases compared to recent days. There were no new deaths.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 589 new cases per day.

The seven-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 9.8%.

There are 930 people in the Finger Lakes Region hospitalized; 146 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 30%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a seven-day rolling average is 26%.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, during his briefing on Monday, again pointed to the Finger Lakes as a region which has had consistently high numbers in term of the infection rate for COVID-19, and for the percentage of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: