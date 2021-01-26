Monroe County reports 279 new cases of COVID-19 and 9 more deaths

The numbers released on Tuesday for COVID-19 in Monroe County show another 279 cases of the virus.

There were 9 new deaths. Those deaths occurred from 1/11/2021 to 1/21/2021. The total number of deaths is 902 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 315 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.7%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region is at 5.01%. Of the ten regions in the state, that is the 8th lowest positivity rate. Only Central NY and the Southern Tier are lower.

692 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 142 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 33%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 23%.

The Finger Lakes and Long Island regions still have the highest percentage of COVID-19 patients hospitals in the state.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: