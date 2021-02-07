Monroe County reports 188 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths

Monroe County on Sunday reported 188 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 200 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.6%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes is 3.01%. Only the Southern Tier and Central NY have a lower positivity rate.

428 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 101 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 37%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 29%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: