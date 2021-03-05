Monroe County reports 150 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 more deaths

Monroe County is reporting 150 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday and 5 more deaths. Those deaths occurred between 2/25 and 2/27. There have been 1,159 deaths to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 127 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 1.7%

187 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 55 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 40%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 35%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest Monroe County COVID-19 cases: