Monroe County reports 149 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

Monroe County reported another 149 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. There were 1,175 new cases reported over the last week.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is 168 per day, with the seven-day rolling average positivity rate at 4.4%.

Eight new deaths were reported, bringing the total to 1,369 to date.

There are 157 people hospitalized in the Finger Lakes region, with 45 people in the ICU.

On Monday, the county also reported a breakdown of hospitalization and vaccination numbers for Highland, Rochester General, Strong Memorial and Unity Hospitals.

That breakdown shows that for fully vaccinated patients in those hospitals, there were 11 total admitted for COVID-19; two are in the ICU and one is on a ventilator.

Among patients with partial or no vaccination, there are 40 total patients, 10 in the ICU and 9 who are on a ventilator.