Monroe County on Monday reported another 146 cases of COVID-19.

There were 938 new cases reported over the last week.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 134 per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate is 4.3%.

6 new deaths were reported. The total is 1,357 to date.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the Finger Lakes region is 100. 30 patients in Finger Lakes hospitals are in the ICU.