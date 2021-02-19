Monroe County reports 129 new cases of COVID-19

Monroe County is reporting 129 new cases of COVID-19 as of Friday. There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 146 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.2%. That's the lowest it's been since early November.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region on Friday was 2.33%.

237 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 65 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 40%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 37%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: