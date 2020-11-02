Monroe County reports 127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

Monroe County is reporting another 127 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is now 92 cases per day.

There were no new deaths. The total is 307 to date.

In the Finger Lakes region, which includes Monroe and 8 other counties, 92 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus, 20 of them in the ICU.

Numbers released by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday show the COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes region at 2.5%. The 7-day rolling average is 2.0% and the 14-day average is 1.8%.