Monroe County on Monday reported 116 new cases of COVID 19.

There were 1,015 new cases reported over the last week. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 145 per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 4.0%

The county reported 4 new deaths, for a total of 1,361 to date.

The number of hospitalized COVID patients in the Finger Lakes Region is 145. There are 30 patients in the ICU.