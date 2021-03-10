Monroe County reports 115 new COVID-19 cases and 7 new deaths

Monroe County is reporting 115 new cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There were 7 new deaths. One of those deaths happened on January 7, the others happened between February 18 and March 4.

The total is 1,173 deaths to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 116 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 1.5%

158 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 40 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 42%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 37%.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health has opened a new vaccine scheduling link for individuals who are 60+ years of age and living in New York State.

These appointments will be scheduled for Friday at the Monroe County Fleet Center, 145 Paul Rd., Rochester. The Pfizer vaccine will be administered.

To schedule an appointment, go to the Monroe County website: https://www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine

In addition, a few more appointments are available for public-facing grocery store workers. Vaccinations will take place Thursday at the Wegmans Conference Center, located at 200 Wegmans Market St., Rochester.

Employees of any grocery store, minimart or bodega are eligible. To schedule an appointment, go to the Monroe County website: https://www.monroecounty.gov/health-covid19-vaccine