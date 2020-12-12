Monroe County reports 11 more deaths due to COVID-19

Monroe County on Saturday reported another 638 new cases of COVID-19. The Department of Public Health also reported 11 more deaths, the highest daily number of deaths so far.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths to date is 390.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.66%. The Finger Lakes region had the highest 7-day average of positive cases in the state at 8.04%.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 578 new cases per day.

639 people in the 9-county Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 121 of them are in ICU.

Data released by Governor Andrew Cuomo on Saturday show the percentage of hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region (7-day average) is 25%. The number of ICU beds available in the Finger Lakes is 51%.

Here is the breakdown by age for the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: