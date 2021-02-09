Monroe County is reporting 103 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths

Monroe County on Tuesday reported 103 new cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths. Those deaths occurred between January 24 and February 3. The total number of deaths is 1,034 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 187 new cases per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 2.6%.

The infection rate for the Finger Lakes region is 2.91%. That is one of the lowest rates in the state. Only the Southern Tier and Central NY were lower.

398 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 89 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 38%.

The percentage of ICU Beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 31%.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state’s 7-day average COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 4.38%, its lowest rate since December 1.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: