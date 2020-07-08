Monroe County records one new COVID-19 death; hospitalizations fall

The Monroe County public health department said Wednesday that one more person has died of COVID-19 in the county, bringing the death toll to 277.

The number of people in hospitals for COVID-19 treatment in the county fell by four, to 65, the health department said. Of those hospitalized, five are on ventilators in intensive care units -- a drop of one from Tuesday and the lowest number recorded since March 23.

People in the county continued to test positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The health department reported 33 newly confirmed cases of the virus on Wednesday. Nearly half were in people under 30 years old.

New York state's COVID-19 epidemic has stabilized as infections surge in other parts of the country. On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said travelers from 19 states must quarantine for 14 days after entering New York in an effort to stop the disease from spreading further.