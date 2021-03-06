Monroe County to offer Spanish-language simulcast of weekly COVID-19 udpate

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says that a Spanish language simulcast of his weekly COVID-19 update will be available on the county’s YouTube channel.

The simulcast is being developed with the help of the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Vaccine Hub and Strong Memorial Hospital’s Interpreter Services Office.

Bello says that as the county continues efforts to get as many people vaccinated against COVID-19 as possible, it’s imperative to break down language barriers and bring all county residents into conversations about health and safety.

He says the Spanish language simulcast of the COVID-19 updates, which also usually include Commissioner of Public Health, Dr. Michael Mendoza, will help in the county’s efforts to ensure equity in vaccine distribution.

Anthony Plonczynski-Figueroa, co-founder of La Cumbre, says the group is encouraged by the county taking this step, since language access issues can “create barriers to the delivery of vital information and resources.”

A Spanish language version of the March 4, 2021 Community COVID-19 Update is available at this link:

Future simulcasts will be streamed live on the Monroe County Department of Communications YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCYK2hkGHcwSJwDGMs-8yWPA

The weekly updates on COVID-19 from Monroe county typically air at 2 p.m. Thursdays and are streamed in English on the county executive’s Facebook page.