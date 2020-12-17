Monroe County new daily COVID-19 cases top 700 for the first time

The number of new daily COVID-19 cases in Monroe County has topped 700 for the first time.

The data released by the Department of Public Health on Thursday showed 729 new cases and 16 new deaths. The deaths reported can often reflect more than one day, since it sometimes takes time for them to be reported. The total number of deaths is 429 to date.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 634 new cases per day. The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 8.8%.

736 people in the Finger Lakes Region are hospitalized, 141 of them are in ICU.

The percentage of total hospital beds available in the Finger Lakes region on a 7-day rolling average is 28%. The percentage of ICU beds available is 36%.

Here is an age breakdown of the latest COVID-19 cases in Monroe County: