Monroe County new COVID-19 numbers remain above 300

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Monroe County remained above 300 in the daily numbers released by the Department of Public Health.

The data from county officials on Sunday shows 338 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 290 per day.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for Monroe County is 3.52%. There were no new deaths. The number of deaths is 313 to date.

Numbers released by the state on Sunday show the 7-day rolling average COVID-19 positivity rate in the yellow zone areas of Monroe County at 3.8%, down from 3.96% the day before.

The yellow zone includes the city of Rochester and several towns in the county. Governor Andrew Cuomo on Sunday said that some parts of the state could see their restrictions increase due to higher infection rates, and he mentioned parts of Rochester in that warning.

The Finger Lakes region had an infection rate of 2.5% on Saturday, and the 7-day average was 3.34%.

Here is the age breakdown of the latest daily COVID-19 cases for Monroe County: