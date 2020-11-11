Monroe County logs 281 new coronavirus cases

The Monroe County Department of Public Health is reporting a new high in the number of daily positive coronavirus cases. In the figures reported on Wednesday, there were 281 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The 7-day rolling average of new cases is now 201 new cases per day.

There were no new deaths.

The 7-day rolling average positivity rate for the county is 4.21%. Also on Wednesday, New York state reported that the Finger Lakes region, which includes Monroe and eight other counties, had a positivity rate of 4.6% on Tuesday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced earlier this week that parts of Monroe, Erie and Onondaga counties would be classified in the ‘yellow zone’ designation by the state, which is part of the micro-cluster strategy to contain the virus. It calls for some additional restrictions on gatherings and increased testing at schools.

Also, on Wednesday, Cuomo announced new restrictions on bars and restaurants, and limiting the number of people at a home gathering to 10 or fewer, effective on Friday.