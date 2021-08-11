Monroe County legislator resigns, citing health reasons

A Republican who represented Webster in the Monroe County Legislature resigned Wednesday, citing health-related issues.

Legislator Matthew Terp had served in his post since being appointed in July 2015. He was subsequently elected later that year and was re-elected in 2019 to a two-year term that expires Dec. 31.



His resignation was announced by Joseph Carbone, the president of the Legislature, who appointed Jennifer Wright, also a Republican, to replace Terp effective immediately. She is a former member of the town of Webster's Conservation Board.



Wright will have to run for election in November if she hopes to retain the seat into next year, although that may prove challenging.



Terp is on the ballot, and Republican County Elections Commissioner Lisa Nicolay said Wednesday that the window to remove his name and replace it with that of another candidate had passed.



Republicans hold a slim 15-to-14 seat majority in the chamber. All the seats are up for grabs in this year's election.



Terp sat on the Legislature’s Intergovernmental Relations Committee and the Ways and Means Committee and was integral to the passage last year of bipartisan legislation authorizing the creation of a county Climate Action Plan Advisory Committee.



David Andreatta is CITY's editor. He can be reached at dandreatta@rochester-citynews.com.