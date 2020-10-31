Monroe County latest COVID-19 numbers: 68 additional cases reported on Saturday

Monroe County is reporting 68 new coronavirus cases in the numbers released by the Department of Public Health on Saturday.

The 7-day rolling average of new cases is 72 new cases per day. There were no new deaths. The total is 307 to date.

The numbers released on Saturday come after the health department said on Friday it had tallied 136 new positive cases, which was the highest number since the pandemic began in March.

Also on Saturday, Governor Andrew Cuomo released daily statistics which showed that the COVID-19 infection rate for the Finger Lakes region, which includes Monroe and eight other counties was 1.9%. The 7-day average is also 1.9% and the 14-day average infection rate is 1.7%.

On Saturday, Cuomo also announced a change in the way New York will deal with people traveling from most other states. Rather than an automatic 14-day quarantine, those coming into New York state from non-contiguous states will have to test for COVID-19 before and after arrival in the state.