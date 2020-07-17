Monroe County jail deputy and an inmate test positive for COVID-19

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says that a jail deputy and an inmate have tested positive for COVID-19.

Authorities learned on Wednesday about the positive test. The deputy notified sheriff’s officials and was quarantined at home, where he will remain for 14 days.

After learning the deputy had tested positive for the virus, all inmates living in the unit where the deputy worked were tested for COVID-19.

On Friday, the sheriff’s department learned that an inmate living in the unit tested positive for the virus. That inmate, along with all inmates in the unit, were placed in quarantine for two weeks.

As a precaution, ten additional deputies who had contact with the infected deputy were tested for the virus and quarantined at home. Test results are still pending.

Also, inmates who had come in contact with the inmate who tested positive, outside of the inmate's unit, were also quarantined. Their tests are also pending. Both the COVID-positive deputy and the inmate remain asymptomatic.

All recreation at the jail is canceled until further notice and all jail visits have been postponed.